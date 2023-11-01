Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,240,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,134,229 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 9.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 10.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 31,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

