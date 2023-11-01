Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 655,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Danaos Stock Down 0.8 %

DAC stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. Danaos had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 51.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaos will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

