iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 46,796 shares.The stock last traded at $257.38 and had previously closed at $257.23.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average is $276.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,326,000 after acquiring an additional 774,676 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,788,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after acquiring an additional 87,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

