Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% during the first quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after buying an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

