Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $175,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHY stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

