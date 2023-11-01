Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBRT. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 87.94 and a quick ratio of 87.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.90%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.