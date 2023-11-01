Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,831 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Masco Stock Up 0.5 %

MAS stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

