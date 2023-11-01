Park Place Capital Corp Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 134.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $109.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,446 shares of company stock worth $3,539,984 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

