Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 704 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

