Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 615 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after buying an additional 128,237,611 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $880,055,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $742,922,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

