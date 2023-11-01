Choreo LLC Sells 5,208 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,895,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $802.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.