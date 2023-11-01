Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Celsius by 52.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $9,794,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $152.09 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.