Choreo LLC Invests $416,000 in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 516,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NSSC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NSSC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 28.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

