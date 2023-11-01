Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Kforce has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

KFRC stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.33% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the first quarter worth $126,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kforce by 599.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 258,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 226,722 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 420.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 202,506 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Kforce from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

