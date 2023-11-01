Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Expands By 5.2%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesarstone by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 47.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $143.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

