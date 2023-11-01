Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

