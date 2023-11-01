Choreo LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8,768.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

