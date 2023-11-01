Choreo LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

