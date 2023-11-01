Choreo LLC Sells 500 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 403,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

