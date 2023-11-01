Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

