Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shopify Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.