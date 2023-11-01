Choreo LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SCHH opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.