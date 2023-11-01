Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of WINC opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1123 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

