Choreo LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 33,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

