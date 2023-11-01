Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lessened by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 345,218 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after buying an additional 320,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,436.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 309,093 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

