Choreo LLC Acquires 2,510 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,377,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.