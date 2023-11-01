Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPME opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $312.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

