JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Stake Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $91.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

