U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 124,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,998,737 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $200.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

