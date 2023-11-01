Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

