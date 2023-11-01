U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,764 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

