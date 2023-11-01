U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.