U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,023 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,100,000 after buying an additional 2,525,193 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after buying an additional 2,395,024 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 1,471,266 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

