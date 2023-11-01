U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

