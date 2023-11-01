U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

