EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

ENB stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

