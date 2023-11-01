Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.79 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

