ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.80%. ONE Gas's revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

