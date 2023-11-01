Adviser Investments LLC Buys 3,985 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

