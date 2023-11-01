Adviser Investments LLC Buys 3,985 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.