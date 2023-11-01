Microchip Technology (MCHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $1.60-$1.64 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

MCHP stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 328.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.