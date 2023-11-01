EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $469.44 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

