Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

