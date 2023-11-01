MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

MSCI Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $471.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.27. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $444.87 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.