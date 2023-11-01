Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 2,949 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

State Street Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

