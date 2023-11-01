EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $423.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.33 and its 200 day moving average is $494.75. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.99 and a 12 month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

