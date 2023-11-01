EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.