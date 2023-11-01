Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.