PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPL in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE PPL opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
