U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IFRA stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
