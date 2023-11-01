iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 336.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 151,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

